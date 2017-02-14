Brazil coach Tite on European mission

Brazil coach Tite and members of his backroom staff have embarked on a week-long tour of Europe to monitor national team players and those on the cusp of selection. Among the matches that Tite and his top assistant, Edu Gasper, will attend are Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona and Bayern Munich's duel with Arsenal in the Champions League.

