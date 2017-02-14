Brazil coach Tite on European mission
Brazil coach Tite and members of his backroom staff have embarked on a week-long tour of Europe to monitor national team players and those on the cusp of selection. Among the matches that Tite and his top assistant, Edu Gasper, will attend are Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona and Bayern Munich's duel with Arsenal in the Champions League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15)
|May '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Le Duped
|4
|Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Tim
|24
|Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Better DEAD than RED
|1
|US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|John Grimbaldson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC