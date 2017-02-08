Ba nai Ba rith Observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day Throughout Latin America
International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated throughout Latin America on Jan. 27, the date 72 years ago that the Allies liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau. In recognition of this, the United Nations, in 2005, declared Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at B'nai B'rith.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15)
|May '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Le Duped
|4
|Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Tim
|24
|Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Better DEAD than RED
|1
|US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|John Grimbaldson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC