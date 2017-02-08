Ba nai Ba rith Observed International...

Ba nai Ba rith Observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day Throughout Latin America

Monday Feb 6 Read more: B'nai B'rith

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated throughout Latin America on Jan. 27, the date 72 years ago that the Allies liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau. In recognition of this, the United Nations, in 2005, declared Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Chicago, IL

