Autochthonous Outbreak and Expansion of Canine Visceral Leishmaniasis, Uruguay
Dinora Satragno 1 , Paula Faral-Tello 1 , Bruno Canneva, Lorenzo Verger, Alejandra Lozano, Edgardo Vitale, Gonzalo Greif, Carlos Soto, Carlos Robello Universidad de la RepAoblica, Montevideo, Uruguay We report an outbreak of canine visceral leishmaniasis in Uruguay. Blood specimens from 11/45 dogs tested positive for Leishmania spp.
