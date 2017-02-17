Autochthonous Outbreak and Expansion ...

Autochthonous Outbreak and Expansion of Canine Visceral Leishmaniasis, Uruguay

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dinora Satragno 1 , Paula Faral-Tello 1 , Bruno Canneva, Lorenzo Verger, Alejandra Lozano, Edgardo Vitale, Gonzalo Greif, Carlos Soto, Carlos Robello Universidad de la RepAoblica, Montevideo, Uruguay We report an outbreak of canine visceral leishmaniasis in Uruguay. Blood specimens from 11/45 dogs tested positive for Leishmania spp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC