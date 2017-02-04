A mouthful of sea water
A woman lies facedown in the water during a ritual honoring the African sea goddess Yemanja, in Montevideo, Uruguay on Thursday, Feb. 2. Thousands of worshippers come to the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, perfumes and fruit to show their gratitude for her blessings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15)
|May '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Le Duped
|4
|Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Tim
|24
|Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Better DEAD than RED
|1
|US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|John Grimbaldson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC