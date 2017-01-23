Venezuela's Economic Woes Will Deepen, IMF Predicts

Venezuelans, already experiencing severe shortages of food and other consumer goods amid the country's worst economic crisis, are likely to feel even more pain as the year unfolds, the International Monetary Fund grimly predicts. The South American country is "on a path to hyperinflation," with economic activity "projected to contract sharply ... while inflation is expected to accelerate further," Alejandro Werner, the IMF's Western Hemisphere director, wrote in the organization's latest outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.