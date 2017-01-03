Uruguay: new public safety project wi...

Uruguay: new public safety project with Israeli company

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Fausta's blog

A state in Uruguay recently inaugurated a $20 million video surveillance monitoring center using Israeli technologies from the Israeli company Elbit Systems. The departamento of Maldonado turned to Israeli technology for the Safe District project, which spans across six municipal authorities including the well-known Punta Del Este tourist resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fausta's blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,073

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC