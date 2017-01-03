Uruguay Highlights Importance Of China For Latin America

The President of the House of Representatives of Uruguay, Gerardo Amarilla, visiting here today, has highlighted the importance China has for his country, which is the main trade partner, and for Latin America in general. In a meeting with Ibero-American diplomatic representatives, journalists and intellectuals, he stated that Uruguay and China have much to grow together, 'they complement each other and have unlimited potentiality, which can and will be exploited in favour of the development of both peoples.'

