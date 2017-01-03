Uruguay Highlights Importance Of Chin...

Uruguay Highlights Importance Of China For Latin America

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The President of the House of Representatives of Uruguay, Gerardo Amarilla, visiting here today, has highlighted the importance China has for his country, which is the main trade partner, and for Latin America in general. In a meeting with Ibero-American diplomatic representatives, journalists and intellectuals, he stated that Uruguay and China have much to grow together, 'they complement each other and have unlimited potentiality, which can and will be exploited in favour of the development of both peoples.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC