Judges for June 2017 Kozlova International Ballet Competition
The 7th Annual Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, rewarding excellence in both classical and modern dance, will take place June 5-10 at Symphony Space, 95th Street & Broadway, New York City. Semi-finals were held in Posadas, Argentina, September 2016, and a second semi-finals event is scheduled for March 2-4, 2017, at the theater of the Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia.
