Human Cities Project Transforms Neighborhood in Uruguay

Eighty artists have helped to transform a neighborhood in Montevideo, Uruguay, as part of a Human Cities initiative developed by AkzoNobel's Inca paint brand. The eye-catching event saw muralists, graffiti artists and painters take to the streets of La Teja to create murals on more than 40 walls to help brighten up the lives of local people and make their surroundings more liveable and inspiring.

