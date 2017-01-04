Human Cities Project Transforms Neighborhood in Uruguay
Eighty artists have helped to transform a neighborhood in Montevideo, Uruguay, as part of a Human Cities initiative developed by AkzoNobel's Inca paint brand. The eye-catching event saw muralists, graffiti artists and painters take to the streets of La Teja to create murals on more than 40 walls to help brighten up the lives of local people and make their surroundings more liveable and inspiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15)
|May '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Le Duped
|4
|Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Tim
|24
|Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Better DEAD than RED
|1
|US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|John Grimbaldson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC