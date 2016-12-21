Venezuela's exclusion from trade summit underscores growing isolation in Latin America
It was a stark illustration of how far Venezuela's stock has fallen in the neighborhood as its leftist government deals with economic calamity and political instability. In an incident that generated headlines here, uninvited Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez tried to crash a major trade summit at the Argentine Foreign Ministry building this month, scuffling with security personnel and threatening at one point to come in through a window if she was blocked.
