Uruguay opens $20 million security center fueled by Israeli technology
Uruguay opened a $20 million video surveillance monitoring center near the tourism capital of Punta del Este with major support from Israeli technology. Those on hand for the launch Tuesday in the city of Maldonado included the defense minister of Uruguay, the mayor of Maldonado, the Israeli ambassador to Uruguay, and representatives of the Israeli companies Elbit and Noa.
