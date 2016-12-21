Progressive Increase in Disinfection ...

Progressive Increase in Disinfection By-products and Mutagenicity...

DeMarini, D. Progressive Increase in Disinfection By-products and Mutagenicity from Source to Tap to Swimming Pool and Spa Water: Impact of Human Use. 10th Congress of the Latin American Society of Mutagenesis, Teratogenesis, and Carcinogenesis, Montevideo, URUGUAY, October 13 - 16, 2016.

