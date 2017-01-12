Love: Mom taught kids cooking with love and humour

This recipe is from my mum, Doreen's cooking scrapbook, and is one that I have made my own, since my mum passed away in hospice in 2012 - after a long battle with cancer. My parents, Roy and Doreen Clements, immigrated to Canada in 1976, and upon their arrival Mom's cooking expertise was limited to fish and chips for Friday dinners, Fray Bentos steak and kidney Pie Tuesdays, Irish stew the other four days, and roast lamb on Sundays.

