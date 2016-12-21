Ex-Guantanamo detainee leaves Uruguay...

Ex-Guantanamo detainee leaves Uruguay for South Africa

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Miami Herald

In this May 5, 2015 file photo, Abu Wa'el Dhiab, from Syria, sits in front of the U.S. embassy while visiting former fellow detainees demanding financial assistance from the U.S., in Montevideo, Uruguay. Ending a two-year struggle to leave Uruguay, former Guantanamo detainee Abu Wa'el Dhiab left the South American country on Thursday, Dec. 15, for Johannesburg, South Africa, said Christian Mirza, Dhiab's former government liaison.

