Ex-Guantanamo detainee leaves Uruguay for South Africa
In this May 5, 2015 file photo, Abu Wa'el Dhiab, from Syria, sits in front of the U.S. embassy while visiting former fellow detainees demanding financial assistance from the U.S., in Montevideo, Uruguay. Ending a two-year struggle to leave Uruguay, former Guantanamo detainee Abu Wa'el Dhiab left the South American country on Thursday, Dec. 15, for Johannesburg, South Africa, said Christian Mirza, Dhiab's former government liaison.
