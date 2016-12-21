ETE's 80th Anniversary crowned by International River Operations
The business portfolio internationalization and the development of river operations are two of ETE Group's strategic focus, as referred last Friday on the 80th birthday ceremonies at Naval Rocha shipyard with the presence of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Minister for the Sea Affairs, Ana Paula Vitorino and the Minister for Environment, Matos Fernandes. According to Luis Nagy, the CEO, "at ETE Group we are starting the ninth decade with a strong focus on the internationalization of our operations, which have been growing and, we hope, will represent, in 5 years' time, 30 to 40% of our turnover, against the present 10%.
