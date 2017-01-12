Award Winning Guitarist Marco Sartor To Perform At Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society, 1/8
Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Marco Sartor is a top prize winner in numerous international competitions. He has performed solo and chamber music recitals in three continents to critical and public acclaim and has appeared with orchestras in the US and South America.
