Protesters Speak Out to Stop Violence Against Women

November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, brought throngs to the streets in cities around the world to protest gender-based violence, as they have done in recent months, and focus on ways to prevent abuses. Members of feminist organizations take part in a rally against gender violence on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Valparaiso, Chile, Nov. 25, 2016.

