Honduran president to arrive to final...

Honduran president to arrive to finalize major security deal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernndez will arrive for a brief visit next week, his second in just over a year, to put finishing touches on a massive security deal to significantly upgrade that Central American country's ability to battle its crime scourge. Hernndez will arrive on December 7 and was last here in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,153

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC