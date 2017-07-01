UK rejects demand to replace officials after deadly fire
British Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Saturday rejected demands that she appoint commissioners to run the local council blamed for mishandling the response to the London high-rise fire, as the crisis deepened over who should be held accountable for the 80 deaths in the blaze. London Mayor Sadiq Khan had asked May to take the unusual step because he said the elected council for the borough of Kensington and Chelsea has "lost the trust of local residents."
