The Twelfth: your venue by venue guid...

The Twelfth: your venue by venue guide to this year's parades

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Banbridge Today

The Twelfth, commemorating the Battle of the Boyne triumph in 1690, will be celebrated at 19 different locations across Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with the Co Donegal parade scheduled for the coastal resort of Rossnowlagh tomorrow. An estimated 50,000 lodge brethren and members of 800 bands will provide a highly colourful spectacle for the scores of thousands of spectators who will gather at the various locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banbridge Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage 57 min TomInElPaso 10
News Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea... 6 hr hmmmm 2
News Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b... Thu 2 Bee or not 2 Bee 1
News Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11) Jul 3 Thank God for LIF... 34
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal Jul 2 CodeTalker 1
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC