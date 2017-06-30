Stanbrook Abbey Hotel to join collection as part of campaign to boost visitor numbers
A FORMER Benedictine monastery transformed into a country house hotel has joined a special collection as part of a bid to further boost visitor numbers. The historic Stanbrook Abbey Hotel will officially launch as part of the award winning Hand Picked Hotels collection next month.
