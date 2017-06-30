Sadiq Khan: Victims of July 7 attacks will never be forgotten
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the victims of the July 7 attacks will never be forgotten and recalled how the city's response "inspired the world". Friday marks 12 years since 52 people died and hundreds were injured in attacks on the capital's transport system in the single worst terrorist atrocity on British soil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage
|12 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|11
|Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea...
|19 hr
|hmmmm
|2
|Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b...
|Thu
|2 Bee or not 2 Bee
|1
|Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11)
|Jul 3
|Thank God for LIF...
|34
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|Jul 2
|CodeTalker
|1
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC