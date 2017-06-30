Sadiq Khan has reflected on this year's Ramadan as "harder than any" he can remember after the capital was afflicted by a spate of tragedies. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/sadiq-khan-calls-ramadan-harder-than-any-i-can-remember-after-london-tragedies-35886927.html Sadiq Khan has reflected on this year's Ramadan as "harder than any" he can remember after the capital was afflicted by a spate of tragedies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.