Sadiq Khan calls Ramadan 'harder than any I can remember' after London tragedies
Sadiq Khan has reflected on this year's Ramadan as "harder than any" he can remember after the capital was afflicted by a spate of tragedies. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/sadiq-khan-calls-ramadan-harder-than-any-i-can-remember-after-london-tragedies-35886927.html Sadiq Khan has reflected on this year's Ramadan as "harder than any" he can remember after the capital was afflicted by a spate of tragedies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|13 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|15 hr
|ROG
|62
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|Jun 30
|Parden Pard
|10
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 29
|Retribution
|10
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Jun 28
|fingers mcgurke
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC