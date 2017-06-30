Rugby league player dies after collapsing during match
The man in his 30s was a member of the Warrington-based Culcheth Eagles, who play in the fourth division of the North West Rugby League. In a statement yesterday, his club said: "In light of this afternoon's tragic events, we appreciate the sentiments of the extended rugby league family, but could we please ask for everyone to be, at this time, respectful of the family's privacy, giving them time to pass on the sad news to those who need to know.
