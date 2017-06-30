Rita Ora 'is looking to buy a propert...

Rita Ora 'is looking to buy a property in New York'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 26-year-old star is currently preparing for the release of her long-awaited second studio album, but she is also exploring the possibility of buying a home in America, where she spends an increasing amount of her time. A source close to Rita told The Sun newspaper: "She is in America a lot and now feels like the right time to buy in the Big Apple."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea... 3 hr CityRes 1
News Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b... 4 hr 2 Bee or not 2 Bee 1
News Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage 23 hr Gremlin 2
News Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11) Mon Thank God for LIF... 34
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal Jul 2 CodeTalker 1
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC