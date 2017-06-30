Rita Ora 'is looking to buy a property in New York'
The 26-year-old star is currently preparing for the release of her long-awaited second studio album, but she is also exploring the possibility of buying a home in America, where she spends an increasing amount of her time. A source close to Rita told The Sun newspaper: "She is in America a lot and now feels like the right time to buy in the Big Apple."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea...
|3 hr
|CityRes
|1
|Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b...
|4 hr
|2 Bee or not 2 Bee
|1
|Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage
|23 hr
|Gremlin
|2
|Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Thank God for LIF...
|34
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|Jul 2
|CodeTalker
|1
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC