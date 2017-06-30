Princess Dianaa s Audi convertible purchased by anonymous buyer
An Audi convertible used by Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, was sold Thursday at auction for $75,000. The 1994 dark green convertible was purchased by an anonymous buyer, a spokeswoman for Cheffins, an auction house in Cambridge, England, told ABC News.
