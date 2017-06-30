Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Que...

Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Queen Elizabeth II on Scotland visit

Read more: Canada.com

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has collected an honorary doctorate and met Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to Scotland. Trudeau visited the queen Wednesday at her Edinburgh residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

