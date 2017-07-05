NYPD officer dies after execution-style attack during July 4 celebrations
In what New York City's police commissioner described as an assassination, a police officer was killed as she sat in her car early Wednesday morning. NYPD officer dies after being 'assassinated' during July 4 celebrations In what New York City's police commissioner described as an assassination, a police officer was killed as she sat in her car early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage
|3 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|10
|Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Thank God for LIF...
|34
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|Jul 2
|CodeTalker
|1
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|Jun 30
|Parden Pard
|10
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 29
|Retribution
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC