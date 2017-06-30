New inter city train spotted on test in Wiltshire
TRAINSPOTTERS in Wiltshire have been watching the tracks hoping to catch a glimpse of the new bi-mode inter city express train, which is currently being tested on lines through the county. John Baxter snapped this shot of one of the trains when it stopped at Bradford on Avon en route from Bristol to Frome and back.
