Most read: HMP Hewell sniffer dog finds cannabis in childminder's knickers, plus more
A CHILDMINDER was picked out by a sniffer dog as she tried to smuggle drugs hidden in her knickers to her boyfriend in prison. Tamsyn Beck was identified by a drugs dog carrying A 20 worth of cannabis into HMP Hewell in Tardebigge on December 20 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Thank God for LIF...
|34
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|16 hr
|P0D has returned
|65
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|1
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|Jun 30
|Parden Pard
|10
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 29
|Retribution
|10
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC