Morning weather, news and travel update
The rain has come in to start off the day but this is predicted to clear up around lunch time, making way for the sun until the rest of the day. There is a broken-down train at City Thameslink, meaning services between Blackfriars and Kings Cross are delayed until later in the morning.
