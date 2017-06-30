Man jailed for historic sex offences ...

Man jailed for historic sex offences against young boys

Taffy Mark Evans, 56, unemployed, of The Crescent, Hurstbourne Tarrant, Hampshire, formerly of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court yesterday . He has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for 32 offences, plus an additional one year on extended licence, Sussex Police said.

