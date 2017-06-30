Man appears in court charged with mur...

Man appears in court charged with murder of young father and knife attack on three others

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Thurrock Gazette

A MAN appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of a young father and a knife attack on three other men. Kevin Malthouse, 24, from Stanford-le-Hope, was stabbed several times in Blackshot Lane, Grays, in the early hours of Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11) Mon Thank God for LIF... 34
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Mon P0D has returned 65
News Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal Jul 2 CodeTalker 1
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub Jun 30 Parden Pard 10
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 29 Retribution 10
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 182
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,169 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC