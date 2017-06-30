Man appears in court charged with murder of young father and knife attack on three others
A MAN appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of a young father and a knife attack on three other men. Kevin Malthouse, 24, from Stanford-le-Hope, was stabbed several times in Blackshot Lane, Grays, in the early hours of Saturday.
