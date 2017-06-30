Man admits theft from Rumwell Farm Sh...

Man admits theft from Rumwell Farm Shop and charged with 2,000 service station robbery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

Kevin Charles Sandy, 40, of Court Barton, Ilminster, admits alcohol theft from Rumwell Farm Shop and charged with A 2,000 service station robbery A MAN has been remanded in custody after admitting theft from Rumwell Farm Shop and being accused of robbing a service station of nearly A 2,000 cash. Kevin Charles Sandy was arrested by police following the incident at the Broadway Service Station where he allegedly confronted a female member of staff and told her to hand over money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b... 1 hr 2 Bee or not 2 Bee 1
News Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage 20 hr Gremlin 2
News Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11) Mon Thank God for LIF... 34
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal Jul 2 CodeTalker 1
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub Jun 30 Parden Pard 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC