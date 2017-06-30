Man admits theft from Rumwell Farm Shop and charged with 2,000 service station robbery

Kevin Charles Sandy, 40, of Court Barton, Ilminster, admits alcohol theft from Rumwell Farm Shop and charged with A 2,000 service station robbery A MAN has been remanded in custody after admitting theft from Rumwell Farm Shop and being accused of robbing a service station of nearly A 2,000 cash. Kevin Charles Sandy was arrested by police following the incident at the Broadway Service Station where he allegedly confronted a female member of staff and told her to hand over money.

