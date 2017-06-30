'Jealous thug' deserved six years for vicious dog lead attack, top judges rule

A 'jealous' Pembrokeshire thug who beat his victim with a dog lead in a 'terrible and terrifying' attack got the punishment he deserved, senior judges have ruled. "Controlling" Kieran Lee Jones, 19, of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest , was locked up for six years at Swansea Crown Court on December 5 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.