James Brokenshire to update Commons after expiry of powersharing deadline
The Northern Ireland Secretary is to announce the Government's next step after a deadline for restored powersharing came and went. James Brokenshire will update the House of Commons this afternoon after the main political parties in Belfast failed to find common cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|3 min
|P0D has returned
|65
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|1
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|Jun 30
|Parden Pard
|10
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 29
|Retribution
|10
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Jun 28
|fingers mcgurke
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC