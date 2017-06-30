James Brokenshire to update Commons a...

James Brokenshire to update Commons after expiry of powersharing deadline

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Witney Gazette

The Northern Ireland Secretary is to announce the Government's next step after a deadline for restored powersharing came and went. James Brokenshire will update the House of Commons this afternoon after the main political parties in Belfast failed to find common cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 3 min P0D has returned 65
News Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal Sun CodeTalker 1
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub Jun 30 Parden Pard 10
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 29 Retribution 10
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 182
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Jun 28 fingers mcgurke 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC