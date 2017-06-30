Gatwick Airport flights diverted afte...

Gatwick Airport flights diverted after drone reported close to runway

EasyJet and British Airways confirmed they were affected by the disruption after the airport was forced to close a runway on Sunday evening. A Gatwick Airport spokesman said: "Due to reports of a drone observation in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 18:10 BST and 1819, and again from 1836 to 1841, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts.

