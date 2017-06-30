Gatwick Airport flights diverted after drone reported close to runway
EasyJet and British Airways confirmed they were affected by the disruption after the airport was forced to close a runway on Sunday evening. A Gatwick Airport spokesman said: "Due to reports of a drone observation in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 18:10 BST and 1819, and again from 1836 to 1841, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts.
