From Morse code to Twitter: the evolution of 999

But those of an older generation may remember a time where 999 was not used, as July 1 marks the 80th anniversary of the emergency number. Having started as a small operation in London, there are now three centres where around 13,000 calls are processed every day by more than 2,000 employees.

Chicago, IL

