Flint murder trial: Murder and rape a...

Flint murder trial: Murder and rape accused told police he did not know girl

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Flintshire Standard

Stephen Anthony Hough, of Maes y Dre in Flint, repeatedly said he did not know 15-year-old Janet Commins, who was killed in 1976, or having any involvement in the incident when interviewed in 2016. Mold Crown Court yesterday heard a transcript from three interviews Hough had with DC Phillip Williams, of North Wales Police, after he was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flintshire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage 15 hr TomInElPaso 9
News Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea... 21 hr hmmmm 2
News Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b... Thu 2 Bee or not 2 Bee 1
News Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11) Jul 3 Thank God for LIF... 34
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal Jul 2 CodeTalker 1
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 282,317,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC