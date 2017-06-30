Flint murder trial: Murder and rape accused told police he did not know girl

Stephen Anthony Hough, of Maes y Dre in Flint, repeatedly said he did not know 15-year-old Janet Commins, who was killed in 1976, or having any involvement in the incident when interviewed in 2016. Mold Crown Court yesterday heard a transcript from three interviews Hough had with DC Phillip Williams, of North Wales Police, after he was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flintshire Standard.