Family from Bishop's Waltham suffer vicious dog attack

The family's 17-year-old daughter suffered injuries to her hand which meant she couldn't write properly in her GSCE exams and the mother had to take time off work due to her cuts. John Hawkins from Bishop's Waltham told the Chronicle he was walking his dog, Alfie, a Shih Tzu, just outside his house when they were attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier that ran out from a nearby garden.

