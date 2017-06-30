Family from Bishop's Waltham suffer vicious dog attack
The family's 17-year-old daughter suffered injuries to her hand which meant she couldn't write properly in her GSCE exams and the mother had to take time off work due to her cuts. John Hawkins from Bishop's Waltham told the Chronicle he was walking his dog, Alfie, a Shih Tzu, just outside his house when they were attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier that ran out from a nearby garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|17 hr
|oxbow
|52
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Fri
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|10
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Thu
|Retribution
|10
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Thu
|Truth
|186
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Jun 28
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|78
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC