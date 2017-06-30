Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy ...

Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal

12 hrs ago

A A 3.7 billion contract has been signed to build the first three ships in a new fleet of Navy frigates. Work on the Type 26 global combat ships will start at BAE Systems' yards on the River Clyde in Glasgow this summer, securing 1,700 jobs in Scotland and a further 1,700 in the supply chain across the UK, the Ministry of Defence said.

Chicago, IL

