Court round-up: Charity shop arson, drink-driving and assault charge no-show
Peter Brompton, 34, of Ludlow Drive, Leigh, will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 13 for damaging the front door of Debra Charity Shop on Bradshawgate on May 7 with the intention of destroying the property .
