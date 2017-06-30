County News: Burial site unearthed be...

County News: Burial site unearthed beneath Sussex venue

Read more: Worthing Herald

The remains under the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange are thought to be from a 200-year-old Quaker burial ground known as 'Quakers Croft', before the Royal Pavilion Estate was built. The skeletons are in the process of being exhumed from underneath the area that was formerly the venue's mini conference room.

Chicago, IL

