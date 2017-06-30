Controversial cuts to IVF and prescriptions in Worcestershire approved
CONTROVERSIAL plans to reduce the number of IVF cycles available to infertile couples on the NHS have been given the go-ahead. Worcestershire people struggling to conceive will no longer be entitled to two cycles of IVF, and will receive only one instead.
