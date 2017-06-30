Children revealed playing chicken on ...

Children revealed playing chicken on busy road in councillor's shocking pictures

Read more: Romsey Advertiser

The pictures show three children who seem to be under the age of 10 doing dares in Washington, Tyne and Wear. In one image, two of them are shown lying in the middle of the road while another shows a youngster running into the road as a car drives past.

Chicago, IL

