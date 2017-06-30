Britain Scotches Rumors of Imminent Trump Visit
There are currently no plans for Donald Trump to visit Britain in the coming weeks, the U.K. government said Monday, damping down reports the U.S. president is planning a flying visit to the country. British media have reported that Trump might stop at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland after visiting Poland and attending a Group of 20 summit in Germany this week, and before he goes to Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14. Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, told reporters that "I'm not aware of any plans for the president to visit the U.K. in the next few weeks.'
