Anais Gallagher can't understand dad Noel's Manchester slang
The 17-year-old model has been raised and lives in London far away from the North West English city where the Oasis legend was born and raised and Anais sometimes struggles to know what he's saying to her. Anais has logged on to Twitter to moan to her 17,900 followers that she can't always make out the local dialect used by her 50-year-old father and his side of the family, who are steeped in working class expressions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea...
|2 hr
|hmmmm
|2
|Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage
|3 hr
|Wondering
|9
|Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b...
|23 hr
|2 Bee or not 2 Bee
|1
|Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11)
|Jul 3
|Thank God for LIF...
|34
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
|Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal
|Jul 2
|CodeTalker
|1
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC