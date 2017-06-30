Anais Gallagher can't understand dad Noel's Manchester slang

The 17-year-old model has been raised and lives in London far away from the North West English city where the Oasis legend was born and raised and Anais sometimes struggles to know what he's saying to her. Anais has logged on to Twitter to moan to her 17,900 followers that she can't always make out the local dialect used by her 50-year-old father and his side of the family, who are steeped in working class expressions.

