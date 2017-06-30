After cop's slaying, city heeds call ...

After cop's slaying, city heeds call for more vehicle armor

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

After two officers were fatally gunned down t... . In this March 10, 2016, photo provided by the New York City Police Department, an NYPD sergeant opens the door of a patrol car with a bullet resistant glass shield fitted over the passenger side window in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 11
News Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea... 9 hr hmmmm 2
News Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b... Thu 2 Bee or not 2 Bee 1
News Why your pet cat is not really yours (Aug '11) Jul 3 Thank God for LIF... 34
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Defence Secretary praises 3.7bn navy frigates deal Jul 2 CodeTalker 1
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC