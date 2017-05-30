Woman jailed for striking victim with three glasses in "sustained" attack
A WOMAN who assaulted her victim with three glasses in a "sustained" attack has been jailed for two-and-a-half years by a judge. Taylor Andrews, aged 23, appeared in Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to unlawful wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.The court heard the attack happened on May 30, 2016, at Swallow Drive, Blackwood and was ignited by a family feud.
