Who's who, what's at stake in Britain...

Who's who, what's at stake in Britain's unexpected election

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 680News

Britain votes for a new Parliament and government Thursday after a campaign of three phases: the sleepy election, the surprising election and the security election. What initially seemed the dullest campaign in memory has been transformed through unexpected missteps, surprise developments - and deadly attacks that have pushed national security to the top of the agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... 2 hr spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... Jun 3 Only the TRUTH 4
News Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi... Jun 2 Jewish Pete 1
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... May 26 Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... May 25 Wake Up 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC